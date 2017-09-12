Weather in Donegal - Tuesday, September 12th

Dry in many parts this morning with a mix of sunny spells and some well-scattered showers. Cloud will increase from the southwest bringing outbreaks of rain during the afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times leading to some spot flooding.

Highs of 13 to 15 Celsius. Light to moderate southwest winds will back southerly during the afternoon, then becoming moderate north to northwest during the evening with fresh to strong and gusty winds near the east coast.

The rain will clear eastwards to scattered showers this evening or early tonight. Some of the showers will be heavy but there will be clear spells also. Moderate, locally fresh and gusty, north to northwest winds will veer westerly overnight. Lows of 6 to 9 Celsius.