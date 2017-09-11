The weather in Donegal, Monday September 11th

Cool and windy today with widespread showers. Some will be heavy and prolonged with a risk of thunder but the showers will become less frequent during the afternoon and sunny spells will develop more widely. Highs of just 13 to 15 Celsius in fresh to strong and gusty northwest winds, which will moderate later in the day.

Showers will continue tonight. Northwest winds will become light to moderate southwesterly and temperatures will dip to between 7 and 10 Celsius. A few mist or fog patches may develop inland.