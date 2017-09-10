Donegal diaspora in Dublin rallies around Inishowen raising thousands of euro

Over the last three weeks people of Donegal have shown tremendous resilience in the aftermath of the unprecedented storms and rainfall that struck the Inishowen.

Fundraisers were organised around the county, goods were delivered to many of the victims and volunteers just arrived out of nowhere. The people of Donegal people were not prepared to wait - they were dealing with the problems as they happened.

Last weekend thousands of euro were raised at the concert in the Aura Centre last weekend and just last Friday night the Donegal Association in Dublin hosted a fundraising table quiz in D2 on Harcourt Street for Inishowen Flood Relief.

Finín Mac a Bhaird was MC for the evening and kicked proceedings off shortly after 8pm. Finín spoke of how the Donegal Association were glad to be able to help and host an event for the victims of the recent floods in Donegal saying how this event brought the association back to its grassroots as it was originally founded as a result of a tragedy – The Aranmore Disaster in 1935

Donegal Person of the Year Stephen McCahill travelled from Ardara to be there on the night and spoke about the association and the importance of their work in Dublin.



Peggy Stringer , who was in Donegal the previous weekend and hails from Inishowen spoke of the devastation the recent floods have caused in local communities with people’s livelihoods being wiped out.

Siobhan Shovelintold the Democrat, “The Donegal Association are extremely grateful to those who helped make this event a success. We would like to thank The McGill Family of the Harcourt Hotel for their support in the lead up to the event and on the night and also our wonderful quizmaster- Darragh Higgins, all the volunteers on the night and those who made donations and sponsored prizes. “Your support is greatly appreciated. Currently the amount raised stands in the region of over €7,000 but the money is still coming in. It has been a tremendous success.”