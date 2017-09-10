Donegal dad from Ballyshannon selected to contest next general election

A young Ballyshannon father of two, has been chosen to stand for the People Before Profit party at the next General Election in the Sligo/Leitrim/south Donegal Constituency.

29-year-old Cyril Brennan, a native of Lisahully was chosen at a meeting of the National Council of People Before Profit in Dublin

HSE employee, Cyril will be focusing his efforts on South Donegal and North Leitrim while Sligo based Nigel Gallagher was selected to contest the other area.

He first came to notice at a founding meeting of the party in Dorrian’s Hotel last May.

Cyril told the Democrat that South Donegal and North Leitrim have been forgotten by the mainstream parties and said he believed that People Before Profit was more in tune with the needs of ordinary people.

“Since the change in the constituency boundaries South Donegal and North Leitrim are totally isolated.

“My own town of Ballyshannon and places like Manorhamilton have become places to live in, or to retire to.

“That is just not on and they are just commuter towns.

“The IDA has been sold off from Ballyshannon and we badly need investment to grow employment.

“That is an absolute disgrace and nothing much has improved on the jobs front since the last election”.

Cyril, who is also studying for a Business Management qualification from LYIT, said that housing and especially affordable housing was a big issue on the area.

“We have also been hammered by emigration and our health services are being steadily eroded.

“But there is nobody to shout for us in Dáil Eireann because of our geographical location on the electoral boundary map”.

‘And people who are trying to start their own businesses from home are being hammered by terrible phone coverage and poor broadband.

“We need a lot of investment in infrastructure to make this place great again and it does have some great tourist attraction and I acknowledge that great work has been done in the Abbey Centre in Ballyshannon.

But, Cyril believes that two PBP candidates standing in the constituency have a real chance of getting the necessary numbers.

“We are the only genuine left anti-establishment party and we believe the people of this region have been let down by the other so-called left parties.

“I know there is huge disaffection with politics in this area and we intend to address that defecit”.