What's the weather in Donegal going to be like today?

As the day evolves the winds will increase in strength, but it's mainly that old classic 'sunshine and showers' on the menu although the afternoon will see more showers than sunshine and by evening we will have longer spells of rain. Temperatures, nationally, to vary from 14 to 17 degrees, nearer 14 than 17 in Donegal.

Spot flooding remains a real possibility tonight in Donegal with heavy, locally thundery bursts of rain expected, tempertaures from 8 to 11 degrees.