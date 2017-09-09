Donegal newspaper editor and former hotelier dies

One of Donegal's best known hoteliers, Liam Hyland, from Donegal Town, died earlier today.

News of Mr Hyland's death was confirmed this afternoon.

Mr Hyland. who was 73, was synonomous with the Central Hotel in Donegal town which he ran for decades before selling the business to the late Jim White.

Mr Hyland was editor of a local bi-weekly community newspaper, the Donegal Times, which circulates in the Donegal Town and environs area. The paper was first published in 1989 as a supplement to the Donegal Democrat and it subsequently went on to become a stand alone title.

Mr Hyland contributed an 'Editor's Diary' column to the paper. He was an often outspoken commentator on local issues.

One of the most recent events he attended was the AGM of Donegal Waterbus which was held on Monday last in the Abbey Hotel.

A keen cyclist, in his younger days he was also a noted marathon runners and ran in many marathon events all over the world.

A post mortem is due to be held on Monday; funeral arrangements to follow.