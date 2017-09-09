Donegal sport fans looking forward to an evening with Seamus Coleman

Next Friday there will be an event of huge interest when St Catherine’s F.C. host a very special evening with former club player and current Everton and Republic of Ireland International, Seamus Coleman.

“An evening with Seamus Coleman” will take place in the Blue Haven Kilcar, Friday September 15th at 8pm.

This will be an event of huge interest to all sports fans to get a chance to meet this popular sporting icon.

St Catherine’s FC club secretary, Declan Sherlock said tickets are selling fast for what is sure to be an engaging, entertaining evening with the highly regarded Killybegs man.

“Seamus will be introduced and interviewed and then he will also take questions from the audience. There will be questions from the floor from each table. It will be a mix of young fans and older ones and there will be lots of Everton supporters there as well, and they will be looking to ask some questions as well,” he explained.

He said there will also be a host of prizes up for grabs on the night, some donated by Seamus himself.

The funds raised will go toward improving the Killybegs clubs facilities for the next generation of young players.

Declan added that Seamus has never forgotten his roots and has been very good to the club over the years.

Tickets are priced at Adults €20, under 18s €10. All children must be accompanied by an adult and admission is strictly by ticket only.