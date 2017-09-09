UPDATE: Donegal County Council latest on roads and bridges damaged in Inishowen floods

Work is ongoing in Inishowen where Donegal County Council and many other agencies are involved in various aspects of resolving issues caused by the August flash floods. The council have issued a detailed update in relation to progress being made o road openings, bridge repairs and more.

Since the severe flooding on the 22nd August, Donegal County Council has been working to have the priority regional routes in Inishowen open as soon as possible. This is an update released by Donegal County Council on the status of these roads.

· R240 at Riverside between Quigley's Point and Carndonagh – is now open to single lane traffic. Motorists are asked to remember that there is a 20 tonne weight restriction on this road and for this reason it is not suitable for Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs).

· R238 at Three Trees between Muff and Quigleys Point is now open to two way traffic.

· R244 at Craignahorna on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh remains closed. Work is continuing on repairing this road and a bespoke box culvert has been procured, ordered and is now being manufactured. A bespoke skew box culvert is required due the the height of the bridge and a temporary platform is required on site to lift the culvert into place. It is expected that this road will be reopened in 4 weeks.

The L-1781-6 Grainne's Gap is now open with a small diversion at Thompsontown bridge. This bridge is due to open on Friday 15 September.

Local diversions not suitable for HGV’s

Local diversions for these regional roads are not suitable for Heavy Goods Vehicles and the Council is asking that HGVs use the following:

· Buncrana to Ballyliffin to Clonmany to Carndonagh route or

· Muff to Quigleys Point to Moville to Carndonagh route.

Rural roads

A number of rural roads across the peninsula have been closed due to damage caused during the floods and below is an update on the current status of these roads:

L-1891-2 - Eskaheen Road to chapel - remains closed.

L-1381-2 - Meendacalliagh/Evishbreedy: Illies to Glentoghter - due to open at 6pm on Friday 8 September.

L-53912 – Annagh - remains closed.

L-7451-1 - Drumskillen Road - remains closed.

L-7631-3 - Glenbridge Road - remains closed.

L-7641-1 – Gortcormacan - remains closed and due to open on Friday 29th September.

L-7681-1 - Lowertown Road/Gortcormacan - remains closed.

L-7761-2 - Knowhead Road/Calfwarn - remains closed.

The Council is continuing to identify and cost design solutions to repair the extensive damage caused to the 1500km road network in Inishowen. To date in excess of 600 issues have been identified. Road users are being asked to continue to exercise extreme care when using these roads.

Bridges damaged by floods

Approximately 115 bridges has suffered flood damage and up to a quarter of these may have to be replaced. Council staff are dealing with these bridges on a priority basis and temporary repairs are taking place to allow access. However, it make take 6 – 12 months to arrange permanent replacements.

Swan Park

Swan Park remains closed to the public due to extensive damage caused by the recent floods. The park is unsafe and we are advising members of the public not to visit the park.

Housing Assistance

The Council’s Housing Service is continuing to provide support and assistance to those affected by the floods.

59 families have now registered with Donegal County Council as being displaced and at this stage, solutions been found for 31 families. In many of these cases, this is an interim solution until such times as they are in a position to move back to their home. Some have already moved to their new accommodation, and in other cases arrangements are being finalised or the Council is awaiting responses to offers made. A number of cases do not require action at this time and the Council continues to work with all displaced households on a case by case basis to addressing their housing needs.

Information Leaflet

An information leaflet has been delivered to each home in Inishowen setting out information on supports and assistance available to those affected by flooding and will be of particular use to those who do not have access to the internet.

Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Support Scheme

Applications for financial assistance have been received by the Irish Red Cross are currently being processed. This scheme is available for small businesses and community, voluntary and sporting bodies who do not have insurance in place. Application forms are available athttps://www.redcross.ie/news -and- events/Donegal+humanitarian+ flooding+assistance/.

Clean Up Assistance

The Council is also aware that other areas in the county including Raphoe, Rathmullan and Bundoran were affected by recent floods and any household, business, sports clubs or community organisation affected in these areas can also access supports and assistance. Anyone who requires help with clean-ups or who need skips and/or dehumidifiers should contact Donegal County Council at 074 91 53900.

Counselling Service

Experiencing flooding in your home or business can be very distressing. If you are feeling emotionally overwhelmed at the moment, call the dedicated HSE Helpline for Flooding on 074 91 67558 from 9am to 5pm on 07491 67558 or call the Samaritans at 116 123.

Donations

The Irish Red Cross has agreed to receive donations to help assist those affected by the recent floods. You can make a donation at www.redcross.ie/donate or by calling 1850 50 70 70

Anyone affected by the recent floods can contact the Council by calling into our offices or by calling 074 91 53900 during opening hours or 074 91 72288 during out of hours.