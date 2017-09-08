Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, September 8th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Eddie Mc Geady, Dunlewey

The death has taken place of Eddie Mc Geady, late of Dunlewey.

His remains are reposing at the family home.

Funeral from there on Saturday 9th September for 1.00m Requiem Mass in Sacred Heart Church Dunlewey , with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary tonight (Friday 8th September) at 9.00pm

Denis O’Neill, Knockfair, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at his residence of Denis O’Neill, late of Knockfair, Stranorlar.

His remains will repose at his home from today, Friday, September 8th from 5pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday at 10.15 am for requiem mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the St Joseph’s Hospital Patients’ comfort fund, c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 10 am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary B Gallagher, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mary B Gallagher, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

Reposing at Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny. Removal Friday evening, 8th September, at 5.45pm to arrive at St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny for 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, 9th September, at 11am followed by burial in Templedouglas Cemetery.



Annie Boyle, Cloughglass, Burtonport

The death has taken place of Annie Boyle, Cloughglass, Burtonport

Removal to her family home in Cloughglass today, Friday, September 8th, at 8pm. Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, September 9th, in St. Columba’s Chruch, Acres at 11am, followed by burial in Belcruit Cemetery.



Ethna Gallagher, Croagh Road, Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Ethna Gallagher, Croagh Road, Dunkineely. Reposing at the home of her daughter Mary and son-in-law Aidan O’Donnell, Croagh Road, Dunkineely today, Friday, from 2pm to 10pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to the Stroke Medical Rehab Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital.



Philip McGuinness, Carrowrevagh, Glenaniff, Rossinver. Co. Leitrim.

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice Sligo. Remains reposing at his home this evening from 3pm to 9pm today. Removal to St Aiden’s Church, Ballaghmeehan on Saturday morning for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in Rossinver new cemetery.

House private to family on Saturday morning please.

