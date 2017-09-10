Donegal town Diamond to light up orange tonight for suicide prevention

To mark this year's World Suicide Prevention Day, the Donegal Town Community Against Suicide will be hosting an awareness campaign on the Diamond tonight Sunday at 8pm.

Anne McGowan, who is very active in suicide prevention, said, “We would be delighted if as many people as possible could attend to mark this very special occasion.

“Suicide and self-harm is still a major issue in Ireland today and we want to continue to raise the awareness. We will be launching a number of new initiatives and reinforcing our message that it really is OK not to feel Ok and to ask for help.

“It is also important that we can direct people to where help is available both locally and across the country. Help is available across the country. It is a matter of letting people know where and we will be producing cards and stickers with all the relevant contact numbers to assist people in the event of a crisis.

“We must get that message across that it is vital that if people have a problem, it is normal to seek help.”