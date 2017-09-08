Donegal fundraising event tonight in Dublin to help those affected by floods

Following the recent flooding in Donegal, the Donegal Association in Dublin are holding special fundraising evening for the flood victims tonight.

This will take place this evening (Friday, 8th of September) in the Dtwo bar at the Harcourt Hotel, Dublin.

There will be finger food at 6.30pm, and table quiz registration will start at 7.30pm. Admission is €12 which includes entry into D2 nightclub.

There will be a maximum of five people per quiz team.

If you are unable to attend the quiz you can donate by emailing FLOOD and the amount you wish to donate to info@donegalassociation.ie. You will receive an email from PayPal enabling you to complete your donation.

You don't need a PayPal account to complete the transaction, just card details.