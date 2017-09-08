Smoke warning issued following fire at Letterkenny waste facility

A smoke warning has been issued for Manorcunningham this morning following a fire at a waste facility on the outskirts of Letterkenny.

The fire services issued the warning that people in the area close windows and doors following the fire in the Rossbracken area of Letterkenny.

Wind conditions are blowing smoke toward the Manorcunningham area and they are urging people to keep their homes sealed as a precaution.More to follow