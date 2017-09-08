Pat Connaghan, principal St. Columba’s NS, Acres in west Donegal retires

The local community wishes Pat Connaghan, Principal of St. Columba’s NS, Acres all the best on his retirement.

Pat concluded his final day at the school this week and is wished a very happy retirement by all.

Pat was born on Arranmore Island, the youngest son of the late Mary and Mickey Connaghan.

It was fitting therefore that at his last end of year Mass in St. Columba’s NS, Acres, Burtonport, the PP, Fr. Pat Ward presented “The Master” as he's affectionately known, with a bowl fashioned from a doirlín from the island. Pat attended primary school on the Island.

He moved on to secondary school in Falcarragh and later Summerhill College, Sligo. Pat completed a Bachelor of Education degree at Our Lady of Mercy College of Education, Carysfort Park, Blackrock, Dublin.

During his college years Pat was president of the student union for 2 years and enjoyed a very harmonious relationship with both staff and students.

Over the years Pat developed many and varied interests.

He managed the Highlands Hotel, Glenties as well as Ostán na Rossan, Dungloe. He also co-owned and managed the Riverside Bistro, Dungloe.

Loves to cook

Pat loves to cook and is a warm host. He will forever be remembered by his past pupils for his cookery classes and in particular Pancake Tuesday!

Pat also loves to travel and with the generous help of Mrs. Mae Berardi, a great benefactor of the school, he and his students have visited many places in Ireland, Scotland, even places as far flung as Belgium and Venice. Pat has been teaching in St. Columba’s NS for his entire career.

He always put the interests of the pupils to the forefront of school planning. His care and easy going manner is reflected in the mutual respect between himself and all those with whom he comes in contact.

In recent years Pat served as the National Council representative for Donegal with the Irish Primary Principal’s Network.

He was co-opted to the Board of Directors in November 2015, a position he currently holds. Let us hope that he enjoys many long, fruitful years of retirement. No doubt he will not be idle!