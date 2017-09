A windy day with a mix of sunshine and showers which will become widespread this afternoon, and a few of them will be heavy with a risk of thunder. Cool, with highs of 14 to 17 degrees.

Blustery showers will continue through tonight, heaviest and most prevalent in the west and north of the country.

Tomorrow, Saturday will be cool and blustery with bright or sunny spells and further showers, some of them heavy.