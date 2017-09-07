Donegal sees growth in visitors using Airbnb

Given that is has been dubbed the “Coolest place on the plant”, it is not surprising that Donegal featured a number of times in the top 15 places in Ireland by that saw significant growth of those using the travel and accommodation website, Airbnb.

New figures show that significantly more people visited Ballyshannon, Donegal town and Buncrana using the online booking hub.

The figures show that this summer 280,000 Irish travellers, including 60,000 families, stayed in Airbnbs around the world.

Overall Donegal showed good growth and county National Geographic Traveller magazine called the ‘coolest place on the planet’, featured no less than three times in the top 15 destinations.

Buncrana placed in 7th, while Donegal Town was 11th and Ballyshannon 14th. Dungarvan finished first with growth of over 540% and Derry/Coleraine saw an increase of 456% putting them in second spot.

The top foreign destinations for Irish travellers using Airbnb were Cuba, Italy and Fuerteventura.