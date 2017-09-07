Donegal farmers to hold meeting in Inishowen in aftermath of floods

The IFA in Donegal has welcomed the announcement of a support measure for farmers in the county impacted by the recent severe flooding.

The fund, which was announced on Wednesday, will apply to losses of livestock, the loss of conserved fodder (such as hay or silage) and as a contribution towards the clean-up cost of agricultural lands, including repair to fences damaged by debris washed up by the floods. Funding measures will range from €250 to €15,000.

Chairman of the Donegal IFA, Michael Chance, said the IFA had engaged with Minister Creed and other political representatives to secure the aid package and will continue to press to ensure the support is delivered speedily and that all farmers who were affected can access the aid package.



IFA President Joe Healy and Donegal Chairman, Michael Chance met with Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed twice to press for an aid package and in the immediate aftermath of the flooding.

Joe Healy visited Donegal, met with Minister Creed and secured his commitment to an assessment of losses as a first step towards providing aid.



“The IFA made clear to the Minister that financial support was necessary for the loss of crops, livestock and fodder, and for damage to land, farms, and fencing,” Mr Chance said.

“It is very positive that these requirements have been taken on board in the scheme. He said aid must also be available to cover the cost for farmers who suffered extensive damage to their farms during the flooding.”