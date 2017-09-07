Jailed for 10 months for stealing iPhone from Bundoran publican

An “adept” thief who stole an iPhone worth €700 from a Bundoran publican has been jailed for ten months, at Donegal Town District Court.

36-year-old Gerard McDonagh, St Mary’s Park, Dunsink, pleaded guilty to the theft of the property belonging to Declan Madden on October 22 at the Bridge Bar, Main Street, Bundoran.

The court was told the defendant entered the bar at 4.30 pm with a female. The injured party had his phone lying on the bar counter.

When he looked for it, he could not find the phone. The court was told the defendant had been in the area with a camper van, and was currently in custody.

A subsequent viewing of CCTV showed the defendant lifting the phone. The court was told the defendant had several previous convictions for a series of theft related matters.

Defence solicitor Gerry McGovern said his client had pleaded guilty at an early stage. He had spent a lot of time behind bars and would be behind bars for a considerable amount of time. The defendant said the theft was a “spur of the moment thing” and had fallen on hard times.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said he had a particular view on larceny from licensed premises. The judge said people were usually at their most relaxed in these locations and on this occasion the victim was the owner. “There was an adept thief on the premises”, he added.

The judge said the defendant had a very bad record and there was no need for a Probation Report.

Judge Kilrane jailed the defendant for ten months.