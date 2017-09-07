Weather in Donegal - Thursday, September 7th

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will become more persistent during the morning. The rain will develop more widely during the afternoon and evening. Highs of 15 or 16 degrees in fresh southwest winds.

Cloudy overnight with some rain at times but with dry periods also. Lows of 10 to 12 degrees in fresh southwest winds.

Generally cloudy on Friday with further rain at times. Highs of 14 or 15 degrees.