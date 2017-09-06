MANAGER LATEST: Democrat Poll has Cathal Corey leading the way after 24 hours voting

After just over 24 hours the Donegal Democrat public poll to see who should be the next Donegal manager has Tyrone native Cathal Corey leading the way.

Corey has polled 56% of the vote so far, after Declan Bonner had been the early frontrunner, leading by a healthy margin.

But it seems there has been a surge of support for Cathal Corey in the afternoon. Declan Bonner is now in second place with 31% while Shaun Paul Barrett is on 13%.

The two poll leaders, Corey and Bonner, were due to be interviewed for the position by the selection committee tonight, while Shaun Paul Barrett is due to put his presentation on Friday night.

You can register your vote by clicking on the link.