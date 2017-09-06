Met Éireann announces storm names for the 2017-18 storm season

The first storm of the storm season will be called Aileen, Met Éireann has announced.

The storm names for the 2017-18 storm season have been announced by Met Eireann and the UK Met Office. The gender of the first storm alternates each year and follows Angus in the 2016-17 season.

Gerald Fleming, Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann, said: "Last winter was a very quiet one weather-wise and we only worked our way through five named storms, from Angus to Ewan. While it is too early to say whether the coming winter will be a stormy one or a quiet one we are prepared with a whole new set of 21 names for whatever nature may throw at us. As before Met Eireann forecasters will work in close co-operation with our colleagues from the UK Met Office to keep all the peoples of these islands warned of impending severe weather."

Derrick Ryall, Head of Public Weather Services at the Met Office, said: “Last year was another successful pilot of the storm naming project and it’s great to be now making it operational. Naming storms has been proved to raise awareness of severe weather in the UK, crucially prompting people to take action to prevent harm to themselves or their property.”

The names for the next year have once again been compiled by Met Eireann and UK Met Office. As in previous years, Q; U; X; Y and Z will not be used to comply with international storm naming conventions.

The storm names for this year are: Aileen, Brian, Caroline, Dylan, Eleanor, Fionn, Georgina, Hector, Iona, James, Karen, Larry, Maeve, Niall, Octavia, Paul, Rebecca, Simon, Tali, Victor, and Winifred.

Naming storms is a decision made jointly by the Duty Forecasters in both Met Éireann and the Met Office.

The criteria will be: a wind storm with potential for significant land-based impact has been forecast, a severe wind event giving rise to status Orange or status Red weather warnings.

Consideration will also be given to rain and snow events.