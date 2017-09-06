News
Another road to reopen in Inishowen after flooding
The road at Three Trees is to re-open to two-lane traffic on Thursday evening. (Photograph: Brian Hutton)
Donegal County Council has announced the latest update on the recovery from the floods.
A
The R238 at Three Trees between Muff and Quigleys Point will be open to two-way traffic on Thursday evening at
The R244 at Craignahorna on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh remains closed. It is not feasible to reopen this road in the short term. Local diversions remain in place.
Local diversions for these regional roads are not suitable for Heavy Goods Vehicles and the Council is asking that HGVs use the Buncrana to Ballyliffin to Clonmany to Carndonagh route or the Muff to Quigley's Point to Moville to Carndonagh route.
A number of rural roads across the peninsula remain closed and are likely to remain closed for a number of weeks. Local diversions are in place. These roads include the following:
L-1891-2 - Eskaheen Road to
L-1381-2 - Meendacalliagh/Evishbreedy: Illies to Glentoghter
L-53912 – Annagh
L-7451-1 - Drumskillen Road
L-7631-3 -
L-7641-1 – Gortcormacan
L-7681-1 - Lowertown Road/Gortcormacan
L-7761-2 - Knowhead Road/Calfwarn
The Council is continuing to identify and cost design solutions to repair the extensive damage caused to the 1500km road network is Inishowen. To date in excess of 425 issues have been identified. Road users are being asked to continue to exercise extreme care when using these roads.
Swan Park remains closed to the public due to extensive damage caused by the recent floods. The park is unsafe and we are advising members of the public not to visit the park.The Council’s Housing Service is continuing to provide support and assistance to those affected by the floods.
To
An information leaflet has been delivered to each home in Inishowen setting out information on supports and assistance available to those affected by flooding and will be of particular use to those who do not have access to the internet.
Applications for financial assistance received by the Irish Red Cross are currently being processed. This scheme is available for small businesses and community, voluntary and sporting bodies who do not have insurance in place. Application forms are available
The Council is also aware that other areas in the county including Raphoe,
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on