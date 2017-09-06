Another road to reopen in Inishowen after flooding

Donegal County Council has announced the latest update on the recovery from the floods.

A bailey temporary bridge has been installed on the R240 at Riverside between Carndonagh and Quigley’s Point. The road is to open at 6pm this evening but will not be suitable for HGVs. There is a 20-tonne weight restriction on the road.

The R238 at Three Trees between Muff and Quigleys Point will be open to two-way traffic on Thursday evening at 6pm .

The R244 at Craignahorna on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh remains closed. It is not feasible to reopen this road in the short term. Local diversions remain in place.

Local diversions for these regional roads are not suitable for Heavy Goods Vehicles and the Council is asking that HGVs use the Buncrana to Ballyliffin to Clonmany to Carndonagh route or the Muff to Quigley's Point to Moville to Carndonagh route.

A number of rural roads across the peninsula remain closed and are likely to remain closed for a number of weeks. Local diversions are in place. These roads include the following:

L-1891-2 - Eskaheen Road to chapel

L-1381-2 - Meendacalliagh/Evishbreedy: Illies to Glentoghter

L-53912 – Annagh

L-7451-1 - Drumskillen Road

L-7631-3 - Glenbridge Road

L-7641-1 – Gortcormacan

L-7681-1 - Lowertown Road/Gortcormacan

L-7761-2 - Knowhead Road/Calfwarn

The Council is continuing to identify and cost design solutions to repair the extensive damage caused to the 1500km road network is Inishowen. To date in excess of 425 issues have been identified. Road users are being asked to continue to exercise extreme care when using these roads.

Swan Park remains closed to the public due to extensive damage caused by the recent floods. The park is unsafe and we are advising members of the public not to visit the park.The Council’s Housing Service is continuing to provide support and assistance to those affected by the floods.

To date 50 families have registered with Donegal County Council and at this stage, solutions been found for 21 families. In many of these cases, this is an interim solution until such times as they are in a position to move back to their home. Some have already moved to their new accommodation, and in other cases arrangements are being finalised or the Council is awaiting responses to offers made. 5 further cases are still being addressed, and the remaining cases do not required action at this time.

An information leaflet has been delivered to each home in Inishowen setting out information on supports and assistance available to those affected by flooding and will be of particular use to those who do not have access to the internet.

Applications for financial assistance received by the Irish Red Cross are currently being processed. This scheme is available for small businesses and community, voluntary and sporting bodies who do not have insurance in place. Application forms are available athttps ://www.redcross.ie/news-and- events/Donegal+humanitarian+flooding+assistance/.