MANAGER LATEST: Bonner and Corey to be interviewed tonight for Donegal manager vacancy

Declan Bonner and Cathal Corey, two of the candidates for the vacant Donegal senior manager’s job, are due to be interviewed tonight.

The third and only other contender, Shaun Paul Barrett, is due to face the five person selection panel on Friday night.

The selection committee selected by the Donegal executive is made up of chairman Sean Dunnion, secretary Aideen Gillen, treasurer Cieran Kelly - the three main officers of the Donegal county board - along with former players Paddy Carr and Damian Diver.

The selection committee is tasked with interviewing the candidates and selecting a name to bring before the county committee for approval.

Initially, there were five candidates for the vacancy but with the withdrawal from the race of Gary McDaid and Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney, it is now down to three.

Glenswilly clubman Gary McDaid withdrew from the race on Sunday and he was followed by Monaghan man Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney, on Tuesday.

In statements issued on their behalf they both stated that they felt the time was not right for them.

However, In the case of Gary McDaid he expressed an interest in the new position of U-20 manager which has also to be filled.

With the interview process expected to be completed by the weekend and unless there are any major hiccups the new manager could be named as early as Monday.

The Donegal county committee are due to hold their monthly meeting on Monday night.

And if the process is complete the selection committee may have a name to go before county committee for ratification.

And Donegal may have a new manager by Monday night.