Radio award nominations for Donegal and north west broadcasters

A Letterkenny sports broadcaster has been nominated for a prestigious award.

Eric White is one of five names nominated in the sports broadcaster category of the IMRO Radio Awards 2017.

The Letterkenny man, who works for BBC Radio Foyle, is up against Ger Gilroy and Joe Molloy of Newstalk 106-108fm; and Joanne Cantwell and Marty Morrissey of RTÉ Radio 1.

Eric is well known in the soccer scene in Donegal and is the secretary of Letterkenny Rovers Football Club. He is a son of Emily and the late Stanley White and has been broadcasting for Radio Foyle for 15 years.

Niall Delaney of Ocean FM, which broadcasts into south Donegal, has been nominated in the speech broadcaster category.

He faces competition from Mark Patterson of BBC Radio Foyle, Stephen Nolan of BBC Radio Ulster, Neil Prendeville of Red FM, and Damien O’Reilly of RTÉ Radio 1.

Ocean FM has also received a nomination in the comedy category for

Whats Snots 13 Years later and in the special speech programme category for The Golden Man: The Mystery of Peter Bergmann.

Speaking about the judging process and quality of the entries, Awards Committee Chairperson Sean Murtagh said: “The record number of entries is an indicator of the continuing level of support the radio industry has for the Awards. The judges, who are all drawn from the Irish radio industry, all commented on the quality of entries this year which made for a difficult decision process.”