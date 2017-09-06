Weather in Donegal - Wednesday, September 6th

A Largely dry and cloudy day but there will be isolated showers. Highs of 15 to 18 Celsius in moderate westerly breezes.



Tonight will be cloudy with occasional light rain. Lows of 12 to 14 degrees in moderate southwest winds.



Thursday will be a cloudy and damp day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It will turn drier in the evening. Highest temperatures of 14 or 15 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.