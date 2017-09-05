Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, September 5th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Michael Mc Conigley, Rosskirk, Fanad

- Mary McDevitt, Ochtore, Kerrykeel

- Philip Ned Gallagher, Poolawaddy, Arranmore Island

- Eamonn Molloy, Meenaneary, Carrick



Michael Mc Conigley, Rosskirk, Fanad

The death has taken place Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Nursing Home in Milford of Michael Mc Conigley, late of Rosskirk, Fanad.

Removal from the Nursing Home on Tuesday afternoon September 5th at 2pm, going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday September 7th at 2.40pm, going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballincrick for Requiem Mass at 3pm, followed by burial in Fanavolty cemetery.



Mary McDevitt, Ochtore, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mary McDevitt, Ochtore, Kerrykeel.

Reposing at the home of her sister Kathleen Doherty, Ochtore, Kerrykeel from 3.30pm on Thursday, 7th September until removal at 10.30am on Friday, 8th September to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

House private from 10.30pm on Thursday to 10am on Friday.

Philip Ned Gallagher, Poolawaddy, Arranmore Island

The death has taken place of Phillip Ned Gallagher, Poolawaddy, Arranmore Island.

His remains will be removed from McGlynn’s Funeral Home at 2pm on Monday, September 4th, going to to his neice Karen Kilroe’s home at Letterbridge, Dungloe. Rosary nightly at 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning, September 6th, at 10.15, travelling to Arranmore Island on the ferry at 10.45am.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Eamonn Molloy, Meenaneary, Carrick

The death has occurred of Eamonn Molloy, Meenaneary, Carrick.

Reposing at his home. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Meenaneary on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Carrick Cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 10am on both nights.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.