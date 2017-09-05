INMO: 3,054 people on trolleys at LUH this year, 1,387 at Sligo

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has reported that hospital overcrowding is at record levels, with 7,781 admitted patients on trolleys nationally in August of this year, up 27 per cent on August 2016 figures.

According to the INMO Trolley Watch figures, in the first eight months of this year 65,455 people were admitted for care but had no in-patient bed, representing a 7 per cent increase on 2016 and a 90 per cent increase on figures from 10 years ago, in 2007.

The INMO figures showed that at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH), 3,054 admitted patients were on temporary beds from January through August of this year, up from 835 during the same period last year. At Sligo University Hospital, that figure for the year to date was 1,387, down from 1,784 for the same period last year, according to the INMO.

In August alone, the INMO reported that 241 patients were on temporary beds at Letterkenny University Hospital, up from 128 last year but down from 235 in 2015. In Sligo University Hospital, 90 patients were awaiting in-patient beds in August of this year, down from 144 last year and 158 in 2015, according to INMO figures.