Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, September 5th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Mary McDevitt, Ochtore, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mary McDevitt, Ochtore, Kerrykeel.

Reposing at the home of her sister Kathleen Doherty, Ochtore, Kerrykeel from 3.30pm on Thursday, 7th September until removal at 10.30am on Friday, 8th September to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

House private from 10.30pm on Thursday to 10am on Friday.

George Moore, Mullinasole, Laghey

The death has taken place of George Moore, Mullinasole, Laghey, formerly of Yorkshire and Kent.

House strictly private, please.

Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan, on Tuesday at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired to the RNLI.

Connie Mulhern, Carnmore Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred at Dungloe District Hospital of Connie Mulhern, Carnmore Road, Dungloe.

Viewing on the evening of September 4th at McGlynn’s funeral home from from 5pm onwards, with 9pm Rosary.

Funeral mass on Tuesday, September 5th, at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment after afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe patients comfort fund, care of any family member or Sean McGlynn funeral director.

Timmy Doherty, Meenbanad, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Timmy Doherty, Meenbanad, Burtonport.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal on Monday evening, September 4th at 6.30pm, going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 7pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Tuesday, September 5th at 11am with burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Mary Smyth (née Mc Veigh), Mulvey House, Strabane and formerly of Portsalon

The death has taken place of Mary Smyth (née Mc Veigh), Mulvey House, Strabane and formerly of Portsalon.

Remains reposing at the home of her daughter Pat Kelly, 32 Melmount Gardens, Strabane.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday, September 4th, at 7.30pm, going to St Mary`s Church, Melmount, with Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 5th September, at 10am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Cancer Research, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am

Philip Ned Gallagher, Poolawaddy, Arranmore Island

The death has taken place of Phillip Ned Gallagher, Poolawaddy, Arranmore Island.

His remains will be removed from McGlynn’s Funeral Home at 2pm on Monday, September 4th, going to to his neice Karen Kilroe’s home at Letterbridge, Dungloe. Rosary nightly at 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning, September 6th, at 10.15, travelling to Arranmore Island on the ferry at 10.45am.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eamonn Molloy, Meenaneary, Carrick

The death has occurred of Eamonn Molloy, Meenaneary, Carrick.

Remains will be arriving at his home in Meenaneary Monday evening, September 4th, at 6pm. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Meenaneary on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Carrick Cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 10am on both nights.

