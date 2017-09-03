DONEGAL MANAGER LATEST: Glenswilly's Gary McDaid withdraws from manager race

Glenswilly's Gary McDaid has opted out of the race to be the next Donegal senior team manager. McDaid, who won three club championships with Glenswilly, has issued a statement saying he feels the time is not right for him and that he would rather seek a role with U-20s at this stage.

Press Release on behalf of Glenswilly GAA

Gary McDaid was nominated by the Glenswilly Club for the position of Donegal Senior Football Team manger and he has given careful consideration to the role and feels at this stage it is not the correct time to pursue that particular ambition. Gary has decided that the Donegal U20 management role may be more suitable given the time he has available to him with a young family and his work life balance with his professional career.

He would like to thank all those who have given him encouragement and support since his club announced his nomination.