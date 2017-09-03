Today's weather in Donegal

It will be a cloudy day today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Some sunny spells may break through inland this afternoon. Highs of 15 to 18 degrees in light winds.

Tonight will be mild, humid and cloudy with mist and fog in parts. Lows of 13 or 14 degrees in light winds that will freshen from the southwest towards morning.

Monday will see rain in the county in the early morning but thill clear to fresher conditions. Temperature ranging from 14 to 16 degrees in a moderate to fresh southwest wind.