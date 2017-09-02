Father and daughter's alleged assault charges in Ballyshannon to be heard in circuit court

A father and daughter are due to be tried at the circuit court, for alleged assault charges in Ballyshannon.

Inspector Denis Joyce told Ballyshannon District Court that the DPP had agreed to proceed with the cases on indictment to the circuit court.

He asked the court to extend time for service of the Book Of Evidence.

54-year-ol Gerard Brady, Laughill, Belleek, County Fermanagh is charged with assaulting Rebecca Kennedy causing her harm at Market Street, Ballyshannon on February 5. He is also charged with assaulting Simon Ferris, and using insulting, threatening and abusive behaviour at the same venue and date.

28-year-old Guanitta Brady, Bates Park, Greenisland, County Antrim is charged with assaulting Rebecca Kennedy causing her harm at the same venue and date. She is also charged with assaulting Simon Ferris and using insulting, threatening and abusive behaviour at the same venue and date.

Both defendants were remanded on continuing bail until September 20.

The court was also told that three other defendants would be dealt with in the district court.