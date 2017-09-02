Donegal ICSA to help flood affected farmers

Donegal ICSA has offered its assistance to any farmer in the region affected by recent flooding. Following an emergency flooding meeting, the Donegal ICSA committee has agreed to be of assistance in any way possible.

According to Donegal ICSA chairman Malcolm Thompson, this will include organising fodder for affected farmers. Mr Thompson pledged to lobby the Minister for Agriculture for emergency funding for those worst affected. “In addition to emergency support the Minister must make every effort to deliver Disadvantaged Area and other rural development payments such as GLAS, on time this year. Early payment of BPS money will also be critical.”

“ICSA is very concerned at the impact of the appalling weather in the region. Some farmers have been extremely badly hit with loss of livestock and damage to infrastructure. However, many more are now very worried about harvesting crops and getting remaining silage made. Donegal ICSA is committed to doing all it can to help.”

Mr Thompson also said that he would be inviting the ICSA president Patrick Kent and rural development chairman Seamus Sherlock to Donegal to see the damage for himself.