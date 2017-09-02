Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, September 2nd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Robert (Bobby) Elliott, 10 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Robert (Bobby) Elliott, 10 Ard Colomcille, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at his home from 8pm on Friday, September 1st. Funeral from there on Sunday, September 3rd, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, for 12 noon Mass with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Eunan’s Nursing Home Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Patrick (Pat) Marley, Long Brae, Castlefin/Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Patrick (Pat) Marley, Long Brae, Castlefin, and formerly Trusk, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at the home of his brother Seamus Marley, 95 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey, from 5pm until Rosary at 10pm on Saturday, Sept 2nd, and on Sunday, Sept 3rd, from 11am until Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving from there at 10.30am on Monday, Sept 4th, for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, please, to the Good & New Cancer Bus, care of any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Paddy Madden, Clyhore, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Paddy Madden, late of Clyhore, Ballyshannon.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Remains going to St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek on Saturday for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please. House strictly private please.

Annie McBride, Meendernasloe, Annagry

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie McBride, late of Meendernasloe, Annagry.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral home Friday evening, September 1st, from 6pm with removal at 7pm going to her late residence. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral from her home on Sunday, 3rd September, at 10.30am, going to the Star of the Sea Church Annagry for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

House private please from 11pm until 10am.

Margaret Gallagher, “Mici Eoin”, The Banks, Mullaghderg

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Margaret Gallagher, “Mici Eoin”, late of The Banks, Mullaghderg.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm on Friday, September 1st.

Removal from there on Sunday, 3rd September, at 9.30am for 10am funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh, with cremation at Lakelands Crematorium.

House private from 11pm to 10am. Rosary at 9pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers to The Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

Evelyn Gillespie, Creeveen, Carrick

The death has taken place in Chicago, USA, of Evelyn Gillespie, formerly of Creeveen, Carrick.

Her ashes will arrive at St. Columba’s Church, Carrick, on Sunday, September 3rd, for 11am funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Gillespie, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh

The death has taken place peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, of Sean Gillespie, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh, late of Rathealy, Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Friday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment in the new cemetery, Tullaroan.

Family flowers only please. Mass in memory of Sean will also take place in St. Mary's Church, Kincasslagh, on Friday, September 8th.at 7pm.

Patsy McGrane, Parkhill Ballyshannon

The death has taken place peacefully, at the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon, of Patsy McGrane, Parkhill, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his late residence on Friday from 4pm to 10pm and on Saturday from 12 noon to 9pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Sunday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

Brendan Doherty, Laneway Cottage, Aghilly, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Brendan Doherty, Laneway Cottage, Aghilly, Buncrana.

Removal from Porter’s Funeral Home, Meenagorey, Buncrana, on Thursday evening, at 6pm to his son Patrick’s residence at 6 Castle Park, Buncrana.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, 2nd September, in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please from 10pm until 10am and strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Biddy Jack Gallagher, Cashel Hill, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Biddy Jack Gallagher, Cashel Hill, Falcarragh.

Removal Thursday evening, 31st August, at 6pm from Lakehouse Nursing home, Portnablagh to her son Josie’s residence, Ballina, Falcarragh.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, 2nd September, at 11am in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please from 11pm until 10am. Rosary both nights at 10pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Lakehouse Nursing Home.

Michael “Mickey” Mc Dermott, Dr Mc Closkey Crescent, Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael “Mickey” McDermott, Dr McCloskey Crescent, Glenties and formerly of Stralinchey, Glenties.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Friday morning, September 1st, at 11.30, going to his late residence.

Removal from there on Saturday morning, September 2nd, at 10.30am, going to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

