Weather for Donegal, Saturday, September 2nd, 2017

Patches of mist and fog will clear this morning for a dry start to the day with bright or sunny spells. But rain is to move in from the Atlantic this afternoon and gradually extend eastwards, though some eastern areas will remain dry. High temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in moderate winds that will become gusty this afternoon.

Cloudy and humid tonight with further outbreaks of rain and patches of mist and fog. Heavy rain initially will gradually ease as the night goes on. Low temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in moderate or fresh winds.