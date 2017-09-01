Planning application due to be made for five-screen cinema in Donegal town

A planning application is due to be made early next week to Donegal County Council for a cinema in Donegal town.

The application, made by WJ Dolan Construction (Ireland) Limited, would see the establishment of a five-screen cinema with a total capacity of 714 seats, and the development of a family restaurant.

The proposed project would be located to the rear of the Lidl foodstore on Ballybofey Road, near the junction of the N16 and N56, and proposals would also see the creation of 159 car parking spaces.

“Donegal is one of the few major centres without a cinema,” Willie John Dolan of WJD Construction (Ireland) Limited said. “The last cinema in town closed more than 20 years ago, and was never replaced with a modern cinema complex. It is not fair on locals to have to make a journey to other towns to enjoy the movies with their friends and families. It is also a missed opportunity for the local economy.”

He said if the application is approved, they hope to begin construction in spring 2018, and complete construction within 12 months.

The nearest cinemas to Donegal town currently are in Bundoran, Letterkenny and Lifford to watch the latest movies.

Construction is expected to create approximately 60 new jobs, and when completed the cinema and restaurant are estimated to create a further 15 new jobs.