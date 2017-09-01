Donegal’s first Supermac’s set for Donegal town

Donegal town is to be home to the first Supermac’s fast-food restaurant in County Donegal.

William Donoghue posted to social media this afternoon that planning permission was obtained for the project today, Friday. The design and the planning application was prepared by William Donoghue and Associates of Mountcharles.

In his post, Mr Donoghue said Koley Ltd. hope to begin works in January with an opening in about July of next year.

He said the multi-million-euro investment will be a great boost for the town, for local suppliers and trades, and said more than 60 jobs are to be created.