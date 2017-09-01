Council still working to find accommodation for 15 families after Donegal floods

Donegal County Council confirmed today that 50 families have registered as being displaced by last week’s floods and 15 of those families have yet to be accommodated by the council.

The council said that 20 families are being facilitated by their own insurance companies and at this point in time do not require support from the council and 15 families have either been accommodated with longer term temporary accommodation or are in the process of being accommodated or have been offered accommodation. The council is working with the remaining 15 families to find an accommodation solution that meets their needs.

The council’s offices in Carndonagh will open tomorrow, Saturday, from 9am to 5pm to offer support to those affected by the floods.

You can contact the council by calling 074 91 53900 during these hours or by calling 074 91 72288 out of hours.



From the council update:

Roads



It is hoped that the temporary bailey bridge on the R240 at Riverside between Quigley's Point and Carndonagh will be open to single lane traffic by Monday evening.



Work on the R238 at Three Trees between Muff and Quigley's Point is continuing and it is expected that this road will be open to two-way traffic next week.



The R244 at Craignahorna on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh remains closed. It is not feasible to reopen this road in the short term. Local diversions remain in place.



The L-1781-6 Grainne’s Gap is now open with a small diversion around Thompsonstown Bridge.



A number of rural roads across the peninsula remain closed and are likely to remain closed for a number of weeks. Local diversions are in place. These roads include the following:



L-1891-2 - Eskaheen Road to chapel



L-1381-2 - Meendacalliagh/Evishbreedy: Illies to Glentoghter



L-53912 – Annagh



L-7451-1 - Drumskillen Road



L-7631-3 - Glenbridge Road



L-7641-1 – Gortcormacan



L-7681-1 - Lowertown Road/Gortcormacan



L-7761-2 - Knowhead Road/Calfwarn



The assessment of the 1500km road network in Inishowen is ongoing and in excess of 425 issues have been identified. Work is continuing to identify and cost design solutions.

The clean-up continues



Work is continuing with clean-up efforts in Inishowen and anyone who requires help with clean-up efforts or who need to access skips and/or dehumidifiers should contact Donegal County Council at 074 91 53900.

The council is also aware that other areas in the county including Raphoe, Rathmullan and Bundoran were affected by recent floods and any household, business, sports clubs or community organisation affected in these areas can also access supports and assistance by contacting the council directly.

Irish Red Cross donations



The Irish Red Cross has agreed to receive donations to help assist those affected by the recent floods and these donations will be administered through the local Red Cross unit in Donegal.

You can make a donation the Irish Red Cross Society, Account Number 10005462, Account NSC 900017 and donations should be referenced to the ‘Donegal Floods Appeal’. Any donations received will be restricted for use in the Donegal area and all donations will be acknowledged.



Anyone who has been affected by this flooding incident and who requires support and assistance including emergency housing, assistance with cleaning their properties or any other humanitarian need, should contact the council by calling into our offices or by calling 074 91 53900 during opening hours or 074 91 72288 during out of hours.