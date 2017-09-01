Childhood Cancer Foundation to benefit from Malin to Mizen cycle challenge

A Nottingham man is part of a team cycling from Donegal to Cork, this week, as a fundraising tribute to his late wife who passed away from cancer.

John Walsh and ten of his close friends arrived in Donegal this week to honour John’s wife, who, he says, had dedicated her life to working with children.

The the 500-mile cycle between Malin Head and Mizen Head to raise funds for the Childhood Cancer Foundation got underway yesterday.

“Margaret was born in Nottingham but her mother Anne was from Galway and her father Martin was from Mayo and she spent many happy summers in Ireland as a child visiting her uncle’s farm in Galway,” John said.

Maura Toner of Childhood Cancer Foundation (CCF) says that the charity is very thankful to John for choosing to dedicate this incredible cycle to raising awareness of childhood cancer which started on the 1st of September, childhood cancer awareness month.

Their route involves them travelling through Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Galway, Limerick, Clare, Kerry to Cork.

So far, the cycling team has raised over €7,000 for the charity and anyone who would like to donate can do so online at https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11362287_cycle-ireland-challenge-2017.html