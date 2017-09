Donegal's Kayleigh Hone from Clar, Donegal town and Roisin Gallagher from Falcarragh narrowly lost out in the finals of Miss Universe Ireland last night.

The two Donegal women represented their home areas very well at the glamorous event that took Mansion House in Dublin.

The event was won by 23-year-old Cailín Áine Ní Toibín from Cork.