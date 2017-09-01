Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, September 1st, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Evelyn Gillespie, Creeveen, Carrick



- Sean Gillespie, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh



- Michael (Mickey) McDermott, Dr McCloskey Crescent, Glenties



- Patsy McGrane, Parkhill Ballyshannon



- Brendan Doherty, Laneway Cottage, Aghilly, Buncrana



- Biddy Jack Gallagher, Cashel Hill, Falcarragh



- Patricia O’ Brien, Sligo/Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh



- Peter Boyle, Arduns, Gweedore



- Nuala Molloy, Main Street, Killybegs



- John Gavigan, Dundrum and Altnagapple, Ardara



Evelyn Gillespie, Creeveen, Carrick

The death has taken place in Chicago, USA, of Evelyn Gillespie, formerly of Creeveen, Carrick.

Her ashes will arrive at St. Columba’s Church, Carrick, on Sunday, September 3rd, for 11am funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Gillespie, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh

The death has taken place peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, of Sean Gillespie, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh, late of Rathealy, Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Friday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment in the new cemetery, Tullaroan.

Family flowers only please. Mass in memory of Sean will also take place in St. Mary's Church, Kincasslagh, on Friday, September 8th.at 7pm.

Michael (Mickey) McDermott, Dr McCloskey Crescent, Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael (Mickey) McDermott of Dr McCloskey Crescent, Glenties, and formerly of Stralinchey, Glenties.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, at 11.30am today, Friday, going to his late residence.

Removal from there on Saturday morning at 10:30am going to St.Conal’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of desired please to the Irish Cancer Society.

Patsy McGrane, Parkhill Ballyshannon

The death has taken place peacefully, at the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon, of Patsy McGrane, Parkhill, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his late residence on Friday from 4pm to 10pm and on Saturday from 12 noon to 9pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Sunday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

Brendan Doherty, Laneway Cottage, Aghilly, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Brendan Doherty, Laneway Cottage, Aghilly, Buncrana. Removal from Porter’s Funeral Home, Meenagorey, Buncrana Thursday evening, at 6pm to his son Patrick’s residence at 6 Castle Park, Buncrana.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, 2nd September, in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please from 10pm until 10am and strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Biddy Jack Gallagher, Cashel Hill, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Biddy Jack Gallagher, Cashel Hill, Falcarragh.

Removal Thursday evening, 31st August, at 6pm from Lakehouse Nursing home, Portnablagh to her son Josie’s residence, Ballina, Falcarragh.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, 2nd September, at 11am in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please from 11pm until 10am. Rosary both nights at 10pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Lakehouse Nursing Home.

Patricia O’ Brien, Sligo/Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Cregg House, Sligo of Patricia O’Brien, late of Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh and Sligo.

Her remains arriving at her late residence Lower Dunmore today, Thursday, August 31st, at approximately 3.30pm.

Funeral Mass today, Friday, September 1st, at 12 noon in St Finan’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary on Thursday at 9pm. House private from 11pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cregg House, Sligo c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

Peter Boyle, Arduns, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Peter Boyle, Arduns, Gweedore.

Remains reposing at the family home.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Friday morning, September 1st, at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallen Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Gweedore Day Centre. Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private from 10pm to 10am.

Nuala Molloy, Main Street, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Nuala Molloy, Main Street, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at the residence of her niece Patricia Flaherty.

Removal on Thursday at 6 30pm to St.Mary's Church Killybegs for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family time for 11pm to 11am please.

John Gavigan, Dundrum and Altnagapple, Ardara

The death has occurred of John Gavigan, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly Altnagapple, Ardara.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated in The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara on Friday morning, 1st September at 10am.

