Recalling a memorable gig with Richie Havens and Don Mescall

They have a brand spanking new theatre in Gweedore - Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair opened its doors a couple of months ago.

To my shame I haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, something I hope to rectify tonight when they host singer songwriter Don Mescall.

I first saw Don play live over 10 years ago now, when he opened for Richie Havens at McGrory’s in Culdaff for what was a memorable gig. He also played a year or two later in the old Balor in another gig which didn’t disappoint.

Don released his debut album "Innocent Run" (a fine album, I still have a copy of it that gets an occasional airing) in 2006, and since then his reputation as a songwriter has skyrocketed. In fact, he’s one of those artists whose songs are arguably better known than he is. He’s been recorded by Rascal Flatts, The Backstreet Boys, Ronan Keating, Richie Havens, Boyzone (whose BZ20 20th anniversary album featured three of his compositions) and many many more.

How many more? Well, to give you an idea his songs have sold on over 10 million records worldwide and receiving more than 16 million Youtube hits. That’s a serious pedigree.

Don is also a successful performer in his own right, singing his own compositions and appearing on stages throughout Ireland and the UK, Europe and the States. Most recently of note is his song Catch Your Fall recorded with Aslan which reached No. 2 in the Irish charts helping raise awareness and funds for Pieta House and Self Harm Awareness Organisation. Actively involved in music production, recording and the development of new talent worldwide, Don presently divides his time between London, Dublin and Nashville except for tonight when he’ll be an honorary resident of Gweedore.

Don Mescall plays Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair tonight, Thursday, August 31st, at 8pm. Admission is €15. For more info and advance tickets ring the venue on 074 9532687.