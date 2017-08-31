The life of Robin Williams, at The Alley

Another marriage of theatre and comedy is Robin Williams: The Laughter and the Tears, which plays at The Alley Theatre in Strabane this Saturday night.

Written and directed by Kieron Magee, this is an emotional roller-coaster ride through the life of one of the most loved stars on the planet.

John Travers plays Robin Williams in a play that examines the highs and lows of the popular actor's life, including his addiction to cocaine and alcohol as well as his daily battle with depression.

Charting his meteoric rise to the top of the Hollywood A-list, this is a no-holds-barred account of Robin William’s life as he emerged from obscurity into the public glare of stardom.

Robin Williams: The Laughter and the Tears is at The Alley Strabane on Saturday, September 2nd, at 8pm. Tickets priced £10 are available from The Alley on 048 7138 4444 or online at www.alley-theatre.com