Conal Gallen asks: How's Your Father?

Ballybofey comedian Conal Gallen is one of Ireland's most successful stand-up comedians. He’s also a talented actor and he combines both these talents in his new comedy play, How’s Your Father?, which kicks off a nationwide tour at The Balor this weekend.

Written by Conal and his son Rory, it’s the follow-up to the phenomenally successful, "A Bit On the Side", and sees Conal rejoined by actors Jack Quinn and Paddy McMenamin, who reprise their roles as long-suffering husband Willie and camp neighbour Dick for this sequel.

Conal once again stars as Bridie Murphy – this time she’s opened a B&B much to the consternation of husband, Willie. With young and confused neighbour Dick having some family problems, Bridie steps in help with predictably hilarious consequences.

How’s Your Father? can be seen at The Balor, Ballybofey on Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd of September at 8pm nightly.

Tickets are priced at €25 available from The Balor Box Office on 0749131840 or online at www.balorartscentre.com. A 16+ age rating applies.