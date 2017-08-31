A slice of rock 'n roll history for Donegal

The Balor presents a slice of American rock ‘n’ roll history next weekend when Stephen Wrench comes to Ballybofey.

We’ve had a lot of remarkable acts at The Balor down through the years but I’m scratching my head trying to think of any that are as steeped in rock ‘n’ roll history as Stephen Wrench. A Grammy nominator and voter, he has a pedigree rarely topped in the music industry.

For starters he’s performed with and managed Lynyrd Skynyrd for over 18 years – and that’s just for starters. In fact, his biography reads like a who’s who of musical giants. He’s also, as either a former member, performer, producer or manager, worked with some of the most creative artists on the planet including Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Toto, Survivor, Molly Hatchet, Blackfoot, Grand Funk Railroad and scores more.

Stephen is as accomplished on the business side of things as he is a performer. A former division head of RCA records, he now runs his own music company Musik & Film, partnering with independent artists such as Damien Rice, Coldplay and Keith Urban, providing production, radio promotion and distribution through Sony.

He’ll be playing classic rock – both original and the music of his colleagues – and, with a past like his you can be sure he’ll have some stories to tell. Don’t miss this night of story and song by a man who really has seen and done it all.

Joining Stephen at The Balor will be hotly tipped Dublin band Elevation Falls, whose recent headline gig at The Dunfanaghy Songwriting Festival had the phrase ‘Next Big Thing’ tripping off people’s tongues. Belfast band Storm Tree, who play a brand of Celtic Rock reminiscent of Horslips, are also on the bill.

Stephen Wrench plays The Balor Ballybofey, with support from Elevation Falls and Storm Tree, on Saturday, September 9th at 8pm. Tickets are €15 available from The Balor Box Office on 0749131840 or online at www.balorartscentre.com