Donegal acts head to Electric Picnic

A number of Donegal acts and entertainers will be making their way to county Laois this weekend to take part in Ireland’s biggest music festival.

They will be joined by hundreds of music fans from Donegal who make up the 50,000 plus attending the Electric Picnic at Stradbally House.

The good news for fans making the long trip to Laois is that the weather looks like it will stay dry for the weekend, compared to the heavy rain that dampened spirits last year throughout the three-day festival.

Killybegs duo Little Hours (pictured) will be leading the charge from Donegal with a performance at the main stage at Stradbally on Friday evening.

The performance will be one of the highlights of what has been a great few months for the band who appeared on The Late Late Show earlier this year. They have also racked up more than 2 million Spotify listens for their track Water.

Little Hours will be starting the weekend off on the main stage at 5 pm on Friday afternoon.

Letterkenny-based band Foresters are appearing at The Play The Picnic stage on Sunday night at 9 pm.

Ballyshannon electronic music act Slow Place Like Home is appearing at Body&Soul. Slow Place Like Home, which is the brainchild of producer/musician Keith Mannion, will be performing playing at the Body&Soul Earthship Stage on Sunday at 8.30 pm.

Donegal RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta broadcaster Rónán Mac Aodha Bhu will be back with the Cabaret Craiceáilte at An Puball Gaeilge in the Mindfield.

The Inishowen Gospel Choir is also returning to Body&Soul and will be playing the main stage on Saturday at 12pm and at the bandstand at 2pm on Sunday.

Lifford comedian Ryan Cullen, who is a regular on the Dublin comedy scene, will be performing over the weekend in the comedy tent.

Headliners at the festival this year include Duran Duran, The XX, Chaka Chan, Madness and A choir called Quest.