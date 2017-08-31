The weekend highlights in the Donegal area

If you’re a country music fan you’ll be interested in TG4’s hit country music series Opry an Iuir, which comes to Derry's Millennium Forum.

There are four concerts, all hosted by Daniel O'Donnell and Lynette Fay.

The first one was last night, Wednesday, August 30th, but there are three more: Tonight, Thursday, August 31st, is a Larry Cunningham Tribute featuring Declan Nerney and Philomena Begley, amongst others; Friday features Ireland's next generation of country music stars, including Ritchie Remo and Grainne Gavigan; while Sunday's is headlined by Una Healy.

Elsewhere, tonight, Thursday, August 31st, sees Don Mescall play Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair; while Jamie Donnelly launches her new album, Together You and I, at The Alley in Strabane, backed by local band Indecision.

Conal Gallen launches a nationwide tour of his new comedy play, How’s Your Father, at The Balor, Ballybofey on Friday September 1st and Saturday September 2nd.

Also on Friday, there’s another in the series of Summer Jazz Nights with Jazz Gazette at The Alley in Strabane and The Alley also hosts Robin Williams: The Laughter and The Tears, starring John Travers, on Saturday.