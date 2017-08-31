Don Mescall at Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair tonight

Singer-songwriter Don Mescall is at the Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair tonight.

Since releasing his debut album, "Innocent Run", in 2006 on the US Curb label, Don's songs have appeared on more than 10 million records sold worldwide.

He appears at the Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair at 8pm tonight, Thursday, August 31st.

Don's songs have been recorded by Rascal Flatts, The Backstreet Boys, Lonestar, Ronan Keating, Mackenzie Porter, Sharon Corr, Clay Aiken, Boyzone, Aslan, Lulu, French Canadian artist Garou, the legendary Richie Havens, Brian Kennedy, The High Kings, Frances Black, and many more.

Don is also a successful performer in his own right, singing his own compositions and appearing throughout his native Ireland and the UK, Europe and the States. He is actively involved in music production, recording, and the development of new talent worldwide. Don presently divides his time between London, Dublin and Nashville.

Don's most recent achievements include the release of Boyzone's BZ20 20th anniversary album, which featured three of his compositions: "Heaven Is", "The Hour Before Christmas", and the rock anthem "Rise". The record made the Top Ten in both the UK and Irish album charts, followed by a sold out the live Arena tour.

Earlier in 2013 Aslan made the Number One slot with another of Don's songs, "Too Late For Hallelujah". Shortly after, Aslan and Don Mescall reached No.2 in the Irish singles chart with the duet, "Catch your Fall", which helped raise awareness and funds for Pieta House.

Tickets are €15. For booking, call 074 95 32687 or 087 2853800.