Falcarragh's Roisin Gallagher one of two Donegal women in tonight's Miss Universe Ireland finals

A Falcarragh teenager who competed in the 'Little Miss Mary' in 2006 will take to the catwalk in the Miss Universe Ireland final heat in the Mansion House in Dublin this evening.

Speaking to the Donegal Democrat from the rehearsals in Dublin, Falcarragh native, Roisin Gallagher, said the atmosphere was 'amazing.'

The event will be televised by Netflix.

The daughter of Denise Stannard and Josie Gallagher, the former Pobailscoil Cloich Cheannfhaola said that she hopes to secure a modeling career from the event.

Roisin is one of the only competitors that is not a model.

Ms. Gallagher won the award for the Donohue Studio Portrait and later entered the Miss Donegal competition which was held in the cavern, which she enjoyed immesely.

Yesterday morning, all the ladies were rehearsing ahead of the major event tonight.

“We were at rehersals today and we were practising the walk. I am really excited. I would really love to go down the road of modeling,” she said.

Roisin will be wearing a dress sponsored by Pure this evening. She said: “It is fabulous. I am very happy with it.”

** Roisin will be competing alongside another Donegal woman, Kayleigh Hone from Donegal town this evening.