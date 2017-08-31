Education
Donegal students give thumbs up for starting national school
Hundreds starting education journey this week
SN Cholmcille pupils give thumbs up on first day at school.
Thousands of children have been getting a taste of life in “big school” this week with many pupils entering national school classrooms around Donegal.
From all corners of the county children have experiencing the start of their formal education with many schools going back between Tuesday and today (Thursday).
Here Múinteoir Marie's Naoian Bheaga from S.N. Cholmcille, Baile Na Finne, welcomed a new group of students on Wednesday at their first day at school.
Included are Lily, Holly, Tiernan Charlie, Daniel, Joseph and Chloe. Photo: Brian McDaid.
