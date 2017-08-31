Bail terms changed to allow Donegal man charged with rape to attend music festivals

A Donegal man facing rape charges has had his bail terms altered so that he can attend two music festivals in the UK.

The man in his twenties previously appeared at Letterkenny District Court charged with two counts of rape at an address in Letterkenny on July 29th, 2016.

He appeared at Letterkenny District Court today where an application was made before Judge Deirdre Gearty to have the man’s bail conditions varied so that he can attend the two events.

Counsel for the accused, Ivan Toner (BL), told Judge Gearty the accused is due to be working at the two festivals.

The application was made so that the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, can attend the two events and be excused from signing on at his local Garda station. The application also included the return of his passport which had been handed over to gardaí.

Garda Inspector Goretti Sheridan agreed to the bail variations.

The judge ordered that his passport be returned to him and that it be relodged with gardaí when he returns to the county.

The man will be allowed to be out of the country for a total of eight days for the two festivals.

At a previous hearing Judge Gearty remanded the accused on bail with a cash lodgement of €2,000.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport, provide a mobile phone number, continue to reside at his home address, sign on three times a week at a Garda station, and have no contact with the alleged victim, her family and witnesses.

An application for legal aid from barrister Ivan Toner was granted today.

The case was adjourned to September 21st.