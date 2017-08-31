Inquest
Donegal man died on Christmas night from a mixture of alcohol poisoning and hypothermia
Gortahork man was discovered face up in a ditch
Letterkenny University Hospital
A Donegal man who died close to his home after driving a friend home on Christmas night died from a mixture of alcohol poisoning and hypothermia, the inquest into his death has heard.
Bartley Doohan was found by his brother close to their home in Gortahork, Co Donegal on St Stephen’s Day, 2016.
The 58-year-old machine operator had gone to the home of
The inquest into his death has heard he never returned that night and was discovered face up in a ditch the following day.
Letterkenny Coroner’s Court heard how
A post mortem on the dead man’s body found that he had eight times the normal drink-driving limit of alcohol in his body when he was found.
He went looking and came across Bartley’s brother Peter saying he had found him drowned and asked him to give him a hand taking him out of the ditch.
A doctor from the NowDoc service arrived on the scene along with gardai and
Pathologist
She said that in her opinion death was due to alcohol intoxication and exposure to a cold environment and that there was no evidence that
She said a reading of 403 milligrams of alcohol per 100 ml of blood of was found in
Coroner
“That alone could have been enough to cause his death,” he said.
The coroner agreed with
“It’s just very sad. It was miserable night and he wasn’t going to walk home and it resulted in a terrible accident which caused his death. It happened on Christmas night which adds to the sheer extra sadness,” he said.
